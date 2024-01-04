NYT: Trump Took Nearly $8 Million From Foreign Governments While President

January 4, 2023
Donald Trump’s businesses received at least $7.8 million from foreign governments during his presidency, a new report by House Democrats found.
The transactions offer concrete evidence that former President Trump engaged in the kind of conduct that the G.O.P. is seeking to pin on President Biden.
Weird…… You state Trump in the headline, but it was actually the Trump corporation that provides a service. What you fail to mention is Biden crime family offers no services but money keeps coming into off shore accounts. And with big news of Epstein, I see the diversion here to try to focus away from your darling Bill Clinton and Hollywood celebs who took part in pedophile island…