Cerritos City Council Seeks Input For Dec. 2, 2023 Strategic Planning Session

November 28, 2023
The Cerritos City Council is seeking input for an upcoming Strategic Planning Session at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 2 in the Cerritos Park East Malibu Room. Community members are encouraged to submit written comments for this meeting related to the Preliminary Combined Financial Program for Fiscal Year 2024-2025. Please submit comments to [email protected] and include “Strategic Planning Session” in the subject line of any written correspondence. Additional meeting details will be posted on the City’s website at cerritos.us.