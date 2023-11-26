What are the new social casinos sweeping over the US?

Social casinos are a casual, fun option for playing games like slots and blackjack. Players can sign up using our links to receive free coins to play any games. Each game functions like an online casino with site coins instead of US dollars.

Typically, these size coins are called Gold Coins. Some social casinos also operate as sweepstakes casinos for cash prizes. However, the social casino site is always free to play.

Sweepstake casinos are legal in nearly all US states, according to the Sweepstake casino site. Players in almost all US states have access to social casinos. Players must be 18 and over to play, but few restrictions exist. This makes it easy to play your favorite casino games on your phone or computer from wherever you happen to be located in the United States.

WOW, Vegas Social Casino

WOW, Vegas is our top choice for social casinos for many reasons, including its wide variety of appealing games, especially for slots fans, with popular options such as Buffalo King MEGAWAYS.

All games are accessible through WOW Coins, WOW Vegas’ version of Gold Coins. WOW, Vegas also hosts varied and generous promotions, a feature not many other social casinos offer.

In addition, WOW Vegas offers a Star System VIP & Loyalty Program, where players can earn various rewards that include increasing daily login rewards as they move up the tiers.

Visit WOW Vegas Casino

Pulsz Social Casino

Pulsz Casino is one of the top-rated social casinos available in most states. It offers over 500 slots, frequent new releases, alluring promotions, and an excellent daily login bonus. The VIP program scales in levels, beginning at Bronze.

As with other social casinos, the higher your tier, the more benefits you can take advantage of.

Visit Pulsz Casino

High 5 Social Casino

This option offers free-to-play casino-style games in all states – and lots of them. In addition to over 540 slots, thanks to their partnership with High 5 Games, they also offer a great signup bonus when you use our exclusive link: 250 free GC and 600 free Diamonds, plus a 5% discount on your first Gold Coins purchase.

If players don’t want to make a purchase, they’ll have plenty to play with thanks to their login bonus of GC10, which can be claimed every four hours. That login bonus also includes Diamonds, which can be used to purchase Free Spin Feature Boosts, Super Boosts, and more. If someone is a slots fan, this casino is an excellent choice for them.

Visit High 5 Casino

McLuck Social Casino

McLuck Casino is a relatively new social casino and has quickly climbed our list of the top options. Players 18+ in most US states can take advantage of this free-to-play social casino with Gold Coins and enjoy many categories of games, including Hold and Win, MEGAWAYS, cascading, and more.

Once players are registered, there’s no VIP program. However, frequent promotions and offer drops will keep players heartily rewarded and returning for more fun.

Visit McLuck Casino

SweepSlots Social Casino

SweepSlots starts new players off with a great signup bonus of 10,000 GC the moment players join, plus 500 GC every day they log in. Beyond the promos, they also enjoy the sitewide progressive jackpots, with up to 200,000 GC on the Mega and two additional smaller pots: the Mini at 20,000 GC and the Major at 66,666 GC.

SweepSlots also features a variety of bonuses and slot tournaments for your playing enjoyment. At SweepSlots, players will find slot-style games, including table games, card games, and even keno scratch games, which are relatively rare in the social casino world.

Visit SweepSlots casino

Summary

The rise of social casinos in the United States marks a significant shift in the landscape of casual gaming. From the generous sign-up bonuses and daily login rewards to the innovative VIP programs and unique game offerings, social casinos provide an accessible and enjoyable way for players to indulge in the thrill of casino-style gaming from the comfort of their homes or on the go.

Like this: Like Loading...