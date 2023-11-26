Cerritos High Beats Yucca Valley for First CIF-SS Championship





Cerritos High first-year head football coach Demel Franklin hoists the coveted CIF-Southern Section championship plaque after the Dons defeated Yucca Valley High 19-13 in overtime last Saturday night.

November 26, 2023

By Loren Kopff

The Cerritos High football team won its first CIF-Southern Section divisional championship in school history, rallying for a 19-13 victory over Yucca Valley High last Saturday night. Senior Jeremiah Bagaygay, known more for his defensive stops, caught a short three-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Justin Sagun in overtime for the game-winner. The Dons tied the game with 30.7 seconds left in regulation when Sagun found junior wide receiver Dikshanta Adhikari open for a 13-yard score. More to come.

