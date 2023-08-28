3 people stabbed at party in Pico Rivera

August 28, 2023

PICO RIVERA, Calif. – Pico Sheriff’s Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at 11:30 p.m. reporting a stabbing and overdose at a house party on Beverly Road and Pra Drive in the city of Pico Rivera.

The incident transpired along the 4600 block of Pra Drive, where an estimated 100 teenagers gathered at an apparent house party within a cul-de-sac before violence erupted.

At least three stabbed victims were reportedly transported by private vehicle to Presbyterian Hospital in Whittier. However, the victims required a trauma center and were subsequently transferred to USC Medical Center by ambulance. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Deputies on scene asked for additional units to help with crowd control and to also distribute Narcan. At least one person was believed to have overdosed, or nearly overdosed at the location. An ambulance with a patient was observed leaving the scene.

Whittier PD and units from different agencies arrived on the scene where a fistfight also broke out. The fight was quickly stopped by Sheriff’s deputies.

Two suspects, described as a male Black and male Hispanic, both 17-18 years of age, were seen fleeing the location wearing black hoodies and armed with knives.