Exclusive: Retiring Congresswoman Grace Napolitano Endorses State Senator Bob Archuleta for Her 31st District Seat

State Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera)

July 8, 2023

By Brian Hews

Los Cerritos Community News has learned that retiring Congresswoman Grace Napolitano wasted no time after announcing her retirement today, endorsing State Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) for her 31st District seat.

Napolitano told LCCN, “I have known Bob for over 30 years. I endorsed him when he ran for Pico Rivera City Council, where he did a great job, I endorsed him for his current State Senator position, where he continues his passion for serving, and now I am proud to endorse him for my congressional seat. I know Bob, I know his family, I trust and believe in him, and I hope you follow my lead and support Bob.”

Archuleta told LCCN, “I am honored that Congresswoman Napolitano has endorsed me for her district seat. I want to continue serving the people of Southern California and the 31st Congressional District. I have been in the trenches, I know what it is like, and I have a passion to serve. I enjoy serving constituents and want to continue that passion and take it to Congress.”

Archuleta is an Army veteran who served in the 82nd airborne and was appointed by President Obama to the Board of Visitors to the United States Military Academy at West Point, which oversees all issues pertaining to military training, infrastructure, and operations.

Archuleta currently serves as Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen and is a member of the Senate Committee on Military and Foreign Affairs.

“I was the first Latino to be appointed by any President as a member of the Board of Visitors and the first Latino Army Veteran to serve on the Military and Foreign Affairs Committee,” said Archuleta. “I am a passionate supporter of Veterans, their families and those that are currently serving. I have received Congressional Recognition Awards and Proclamations for Service, I was recognized by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Hispanic American Airborne Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and I was named 2019 Legislator of the Year by the American G.I. Forum of California.

“Along with my work with Veterans, I will continue to fight for critical infrastructure dollars support law enforcement, deal with our homeless crisis and mental illness, and work together with my fellow representatives to deal with environmental and climate change issues.”

Archuleta can back his claims; he was one of only sixteen state senators in 2021 to earn a 100 percent Voter Record by the California Labor Federation and received an ‘A’ grade by the California League of Conservation for the 2020 legislative session.

“There’s a lot of work to do in this political climate, we need to protect working families, and create more jobs in California. Just in the hydrogen industry alone, there can be thousands of jobs created. We can cross train people into better-paying jobs. A rising tide floats all boats if the middle class does well, the District, state and country do well.”

Archuleta has started his campaign off well; according to the FEC website, his campaign has raised more than $340,000.