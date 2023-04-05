Sup. Janice Hahn Allocates $10 Million for Critical Upgrades to Closed Pico Rivera Pool

April 5, 2023

Los Angeles, CA—Today, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn allocated $10,000,000 to fund the renovation of the Smith Park Pool in the City of Pico Rivera. The pool closed during the pandemic. During the closure, the city identified major issues with the pool that made its operation unsafe, and it has remained closed ever since. The renovations, made possible by the funding allocated today, will allow the City of Pico Rivera to reopen the upgraded facility as the new Smith Park Aquatic Center.

“Community pools like the one at Smith Park make for great neighborhoods. Kids, student athletes, seniors, and everyone in between benefit from access to a pool and all the classes and exercise programs it provides,” said Chair Janice Hahn, who represents Pico Rivera. “Pico Rivera residents have missed their pool. I look forward to throwing these doors open again.”

Smith Park is located next to two high schools, an elementary school, and a senior center. Its Aquatic Center was constructed in 1981 as a training facility for the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. Since then, it served over 10,000 patrons annually until its closure. The renovation will include replacement of the entire pool casing, replacement of the deck, pool furnishings and equipment, heaters/boilers, and a new chemical room, storage area, pool building, lighting, and security enclosure fencing. Hahn’s $10 million contribution from the County represents the largest single source of funds for the center’s renovation.

“On behalf of the Pico Rivera city council and the entire community, we extend our deepest gratitude to Supervisor Hahn for her unwavering support in securing the 10 million dollars to fund our Aquatics Center at Smith Park. This investment in our community will provide a safe and fun place for our families to enjoy for generations to come. We are proud to have a partner like Supervisor Hahn who shares our commitment to the health and well-being of our residents,” said Mayor Erik Lutz, Pico Rivera City Council.

Hahn has made aquatic facilities and programming a priority. In October she opened the new Greater Whittier Aquatic Center, and in December allocated $4 million to transform a pool in Bell Gardens into a regional Aquatics Center. In January the Board approved her motion to allocate $8,931,000 for needed capital improvements to 19 of the 30 County-owned pools.

