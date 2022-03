Rep. Sanchez Secures $10M For: Norwalk, Pico Rivera, La Mirada, Bellflower, Whittier, Santa Fe Springs, La Palma

$500,000 for The Whole Child to Provide Safe Housing & Mental Health Services

The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated an already existing housing crisis in our communities. This funding would be used toward construction of an interim housing facility and supportive services center in Santa Fe Springs. Interim housing units would provide six to nine months of safe temporary housing, a crucial first step away from homelessness, and supportive services would be available to help families solve issues that caused their homelessness and to locate permanent housing.