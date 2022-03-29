Rep. Sanchez Secures $10M For: Norwalk, Pico Rivera, La Mirada, Bellflower, Whittier, Santa Fe Springs, La Palma

Norwalk – $1.72 million to create Free Wi-Fi Zones Internet access is needed for almost everything today—from connecting with family to e-learning and applying for jobs. It should be accessible for everyone. This funding would be used to create free opt-in “Smart & Safe” Wi-Fi Zones within public parks and facilities so that the internet is more accessible to Norwalk students and residents.
Whittier – $450,000 for the Whittier Library Improvement Project Libraries benefit everyone in our community—especially young people. This funding will be used to enhance the Children and Youth Services section in Whittier Central Library, including updated furniture, additional seating, technology stations, a children’s story area, and special computers for early learners.
Pico Rivera – $2.5 million for the PFAS Groundwater Treatment Project Clean drinking water means healthy kids, healthy families, and healthy communities. Unfortunately, past industrial activities have contaminated much of Southern California’s water sources with so-called PFAS or “forever chemicals”. This funding will ensure safe, clean drinking water for everyone in our communities.
La Palma – $2 million for the Street Median Redesign Project Severe drought has put a strain on our environment and our communities in Southern California. In La Palma, that has resulted in streets and street medians that look deteriorated and rundown. This funding would be used to redesign the medians and make them more resilient to climate change.
Whittier Narrows – $1.5 million to create New Bike and Pedestrian Infrastructure Sitting in traffic for hours just to get to work should not be commonplace. More bike lanes and pedestrian infrastructure will reduce traffic fatalities and pollution. This funding would be used to construct protected bikeways and walkways along Rosemead Boulevard, which divides the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area and is a major north-south route for vehicular traffic.
Santa Fe Springs – $500,000 for The Whole Child to Provide Safe Housing & Mental Health Services The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated an already existing housing crisis in our communities. This funding would be used toward construction of an interim housing facility and supportive services center in Santa Fe Springs. Interim housing units would provide six to nine months of safe temporary housing, a crucial first step away from homelessness, and supportive services would be available to help families solve issues that caused their homelessness and to locate permanent housing.
Every child deserves to have a safe place to play – regardless of their ability. This funding would be used to improve accessibility, safety, and equity at the Boys & Girls Club Whittier’s Main Clubhouse. The modifications would include a fully ADA-compliant elevator, accessible restrooms, ADA-van accessible parking, accessible pathways, and related equipment and labor.
La Mirada – $475,000 for the Neff Park Revitalization Project La Mirada’s Neff Park is beautiful and has historic meaning in our community. We need to preserve it for the next generation to enjoy, too. This funding would replace deteriorated walkways, improve lighting throughout the park, and extend wood rail fencing around the perimeter.
Constitution Park is in the heart of Bellflower and has the potential to be an inviting shared space for the entire community. It just needs play equipment, sports courts, and a few other amenities. This funding would be used to bring all that and more to Constitution Park.