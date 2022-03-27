Downey Continues to Decry New Adult Bar Ojos Locos Sports Bar

DOWNEY RESIDENTS line up to speak against the new bar the CEO calls his restaurant “breastaurants.”

March 27, 2022

HMG-CN Staff Report

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina has caused some Downey residents to question the leadership of the city, with the cantina’s scantily, with emphasis on scantily, dressed waitresses.

The controversial restaurant received approval from the Planning Commission a few weeks ago, despite concerns over safety issues and the lack of clothing on the waitresses.

A waitress at Ojos Locos Cantina in a “special event” outfit.

Those voting to approve were Chair Patrick Owens, appointed by Sean Ashton; Vice Chair Arturo Montoya (Catherin Alvarez);, and Miguel Duarte (Mayor Blanca Pacheco).

Some on the Planning Commission said that since it was classified as a restaurant, they couldn’t regulate the clothing, but many residents doubt that.

Meanwhile, the vote by the Planning Commission and the lack of research by their staff had many Downey residents up in arms.

There have been multiple concerns over Ojos clientele and resident safety. According to Downey Police Department, other locations have been plagued with criminal activity, including shootings, stabbings, and problems with outlaw motorcycle gangs.

In 2019 at the Ojos Arizona restaurant, Mesa police responded to the area when the restaurant’s management reported “they were having problems” with several male customers. One of the men ignored police commands and assaulted one of the officers. They attempted to restrain the man by tasing and striking him, which resulted in a struggle. One officer fired his weapon and hit the man in the lower left hip.

In February 2021, a man was shot to death, and another injured during a fight outside the Houston Ojos

In August 2021 at the Albuquerque Ojos, a shooting killed one and left three others wounded. According to investigators, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. after “some kind of altercation” near the entrance of the restaurant, according to investigators.

A Ojos representative glossed over the criminal activity question and said, “that attire was limited to special events.”

Commissioner Art Montoya (approved) said it was a “difficult decision.”

In a statement, Mayor Blanco Pacheco was non-committal, “Keeping our residents in mind, we will address their concerns to help regulate employee attire at this establishment.”

“Why didn’t she address before it was approved,” one resident told HMG-CN, “we will have a chance at the next meeting.”

True to the resident’s word, protestors and several local news channels converged on the Downey City Council at its last meeting on March 22.

The continued fight against allowing the Ojos Locos Sports Bar is raising interest and causing quite a stir. A Facebook group called ‘Downey United against Ojos Locos’ is gaining traction and insisting that the city not allow the restaurant to finish renovations or open.

There were about 75 protestors that showed up in front of City Hall, and a petition was available for signature. About half of those people were ready to step up and address the council during public comment. Each councilperson seemed to agree with residents, but that didn’t ease the tension before public comments began with outbursts from attendees.

One man was so disruptive that he was escorted out of the council chambers by the Downey Police Department.

Councilmember Mario Trujillo congratulated residents for getting involved, “I agree with my council colleagues that resident involvement is crucial, thank you for taking the time to stand up for your values and those of the city. Engaged communities are strong communities.”

Councilwoman Claudia Frometa stated that it was encouraging to see residents speaking up and standing up when they are angry with city decisions. Mayor Blanca Pacheco added that it is important for residents to voice their concerns, “I know many of you are here to voice your opposition to Ojos Locos, and I am glad. It is important for us to hear what you have to say.”

Ojos Locos co-founded by Randy DeWitt, who also previously founded sister restaurant Twin Peaks is quoted in a previous interview about his ‘breastaurants’ “It’s about 80 percent male patrons and it is absolutely a sports bar. We don’t use that in our tagline because we want people to use us as an everyday restaurant too – and they do, our core customer does but we compete in the sports bar segment.”

The City Council suggested that residents reach out to CEO Rich Hicks at 214.455.3003 or email: [email protected].

Organizer Jennifer Alverez, a teacher in DUSD for over 20 years, stated, “It’s not too late, make your first call or send your email to Rich Hicks, CEO of Ojos Locos today. Keep calling and put the pressure on him to keep his adult playground away from our children!”

