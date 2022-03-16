Insta Video: Student Says He Will Shoot Up Cerritos High, LASD Present Now, Sources

March 16, 2022

A high-level source in the ABC School District has told HMG-CN that there is a heavy police presence right now at Cerritos High School after a student posted a video on Instagram with a gun saying he was going to shoot up the school .

There are also rumors of a gun fight that is supposed to break out, many students reported staying home.

There has been two incidents in the past weeks at or near Cerritos High, one HMG-CN reported on when there was a shooting across the street at Heritage Park, the other was a fight that broke out when a gang of kids ambushed a sophomore.

This is breaking news we will update when available.

March 16, 2022

Dear ABCUSD Families,

We have heard of a threat at Cerritos High School. At this time, we are working with law enforcement to investigate the credibility of the threat, and have taken steps to ensure students and staff are safe. We have increased the number of security staff on campus, and L.A. Sheriff’s deputies on-site. In addition, the school’s administration and staff are visible and vigilant as they move throughout the campus.

I can assure you that we take this matter seriously, and continue to implement various safety measures at Cerritos High School, and all of our schools, to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

I will keep you informed of any developments in this issue.

Sincerely,

Dr. Mary Sieu

Superintendent

Like this: Like Loading...