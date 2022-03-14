3 World-Renowned Software Providers Who Partnered Up with King Johnnie Casino

As the online casino industry approaches its third decade, it goes without saying that the best gaming sites are those who have stood the test of time.

They provide players with a digital escape to fantastic entertainment through well-stocked games lobbies. Players gain access to literally hundreds of casino games, slots, poker and other options.

One such online casino is King Johnnie Casino, a site that has teamed up with some of the best software developers in the industry.

Any true online casino player will tell you that the main reason for gambling is because of the thrill they get from playing their favorite game. Choosing a game means making sure the provider not only has a great selection of their favorite titles, but offers games created by some of the world-leading game developers. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of creativity and innovation involved when inventing games with captivating graphics, and the following software providers know this all too well. Playing at a top online casino is the way to go if you expect the games from the best providers.

That’s why so many players choose to open an account at King Johnnie Casino. They know that they’ll have access to fantastic games by providers such as Yggdrasil, BetSoft and Evolution Gaming.

What makes software providers such as these so unique, and how do their products add to the immense appeal of King Johnnie Casino?

Yggdrasil Gaming

Say Yggdrasil and you say the word innovation in the same breath. This games provider lives and breathes gaming, and its passion for its products can be seen oozing out of every new title that’s released.

Founded in 2013, Yggdrasil is considered one of the newer providers, and yet established enough that its products have developed a true name for themselves in the business.

Yggdrasil carries licenses by some of the strictest gambling jurisdictions in the world, including Malta, UK, Gibraltar and Romania.

The establishment of the YG Masters programs means that Yggdrasil is constantly pairing with some of the most exciting games studios in the sphere to release brand-new titles on a regular basis.

Yggdrasil games boast magnificent mechanics such as Gibablox, MultiMax, Splitz, Gigarise and DoubleMax – all created to boost bankrolls and improve the entertainment factor.

Some of Yggdrasil’s best titles include:

Money Mariachi slot

Age of Beasts Infinity Reels slot

Valhalla Saga – Thunder of Thor slot,

Gems Infinity Reels slot

Vikings Go Berzerk Reloaded slot

Baccarat Evolution

Golden Chip Roulette

Betsoft Gaming

This is another software provider that has earned a sterling reputation for itself since it was founded in 2008. Betsoft’s commitment to excellence has made it a leader in 3D slot games and its titles are sought after in online casinos such as King Johnnie.

Betsoft uses modern HTML5 based technology to create a fantastic product suite that is just as entertaining on a mobile device as it is on a desktop computer.

Betsoft has won major awards through its decade or so of operations in the industry and works with around 500 casino sites around the globe.

Some of Betsoft’s most popular games include:

Take Olympus slot

Hat Trick Hero slot

Return to Paris slot

7 Fortune Frenzy slot

Zoom Roulette

Triple Edge Poker

21 Burn Blackjack

Evolution Gaming

Ever since Evolution Gaming broke onto the scene in 2006, it revolutionized the European live dealer platform. Four years later, Evolution won its first international industry award, and there was no looking back after that.

Evolution went on to become the largest single-site casino operator in Europe and continued to open more studios around the world.

In 2015, Evolution listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm and it was upwards and onwards for the group since then.

Evolution brings the thrills and entertainment factor of live casino floors right to the player’s own home thanks to powerful streaming technology that is truly state of the art. The best live dealers present a dazzling and dizzying array of casino games including:

Live Monopoly

Live Deal or No Deal

Live Baccarat

Live Blackjack

Live Roulette

Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt

Like this: Like Loading...