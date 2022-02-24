Artesia High Boys Soccer On Way to CIF-SS Finals

The Pioneers (22-1-1) beat Desert Mirage High and are now headed to the CIF Finals on Saturday at Quartz Hill High.

February 23, 2022

With the strong support of families and students who traveled to Desert Mirage High School, the Artesia High School boys soccer team came away with a win.

With a 22-1-1 record, the Pioneers are now headed to the CIF Southern Section finals to play Quartz Hill on Saturday, February 26th. Quartz is located at 6040 W Ave L in Lancaster.

Game tickets are available online at gofan.co/app/events/508356?schoolId=CA18993.

