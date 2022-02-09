Councilwoman Myra Maravilla Resigns From Hawaiian Gardens City Council

February 9, 2022

By Brian Hews

Hawaiian Gardens Councilwoman Myra Maravilla suddenly resigned last night at the end of the regular City Council meeting.

“I’ve told the City Council, the City Attorney and the City Manager, I have to regretfully resign from my position on the Hawaiian Gardens City Council effective today. I have accepted a position with the City of Hermosa Beach as City Clerk and I start that journey effective tomorrow.

“Holding back her emotions, Maravilla said, “It is with mixed feelings, especially since I’ve been on the council since 2015 and made great memories serving the residents and businesses and working with staff.

“Thank you to all the City Council, City Staff, Public Safety and the Fire Department, I still live in the city so if anybody needs anything from me I will be here.”

