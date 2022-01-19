How to Build Your Own Backyard Oasis

Everyone knows the backyard is an extension of your home. It’s like having an outdoor bedroom as you can do pretty much anything you want with it. But if you’re not sure what to do, we have the perfect idea; turn your backyard into an oasis. Where you live and the energy that space gives off directly affects your life. If you are on a quest to have you entire living space, inside and out, match your self-improvement journey, here’s what you need to do to build a backyard oasis.

Prepare Your Finances

Transforming your backyard is an exciting, but it’s also one that can cost more than your fair share of money. Though to be fair, the overall cost does depend on how you go about things. Perhaps you’re not interested in a full-blown transformation or you’d rather wait until you’re more financially stable. Regardless, there’s nothing wrong with starting off small.

The average cost of a backyard oasis motif typically ranges from at least $2,000 to as much as $9,000. But again, you don’t need to do a full-scale renovation to have a backyard oasis. You can easily spend a couple hundred dollars on furniture and other decor to have the same effect. Although the process may cost a bit, you don’t necessarily have to use your own funds to do it. Instead, you can consider taking out a personal loan from a private lender. Getting a personal loan can help you redo your backyard without having to drain your savings. In addition, when you work with a private lender, they can usually customize the loan to suit your financial needs.

Privacy is Key

The whole aspect of an oasis is that it’s a secluded area that only a few people know about. In this case, that’s you and whoever else lives within the house. Making your oasis private isn’t all that difficult to do either. If you have a big backyard, installing a larger fence is the best option. For those with a smaller backyard, a privacy screen, curtains hooked along the openings and adding large plants are the way to go.

Add the Appropriate Decor

It wouldn’t be a backyard oasis without the right furniture and decor. There are many types of furniture to incorporate that can make you feel like Egyptian royalty. You could even go so far as to install a hammock to lounge in. If you’re really looking to capture the feeling of an oasis, then adding small palm trees is an absolute must. Remember how we said people spend thousands on this excursion? That’s because some people opt to have a pool installed. A pool in the middle of everything is an amazing addition. But the best part is that you can completely bypass the cost if your home already has a pool installed, so you can simply focus on adding the decor.

Make Sure the Furniture is Weatherproof

Unless you actually live in the desert, you’re going to have to keep the different types of weather in mind as you go furniture shopping. Your oasis dream can become a sopping wet nightmare if the furniture you buy isn’t waterproof. You can further add to the protection of your furniture by purchasing furniture covers.

