Museum of Latin American Art Is Celebrating Its 25th Anniversary

For 25 years, the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) has showcased some of the world’s brightest Latino and Latina artists and has brought arts education directly to the community. MOLAA has served more than 1 million visitors over the last 25 years

MOLAA has hosted more than 180 exhibitions of Latinx and Latin American Masters and up-and-coming artists.

MOLAA’s mission has expanded to represent Latinx art in addition to Latin American art.

MOLAA has approximately 1,600 artworks are in the collection.

Did you know the current museum building transformed from the Balboa Film Studio and The Hippodrome, a local roller skating rink?

The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California and serves the Greater Los Angeles area. MOLAA is the only museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latin art.MOLAA expands the knowledge and appreciation of modern and contemporary Latin American and Latin art through its collection, innovative exhibitions, stimulating educational programs and engaging cultural events.

