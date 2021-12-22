COVID Cases in L.A. County More than Double from Yesterday to 6,509 New Cases

December 21, 2021

Public Health is also reporting 162 New Omicron Cases and 16 New Deaths in Los Angeles County

Today, Public Health confirmed 6,509 new cases, 162 additional Omicron cases, and 16 additional deaths of COVID-19. The increase in cases represents more than double yesterday’s case count. This steep increase, one of the steepest rises we have ever seen over the course of the pandemic, reflects the increased circulation of Omicron and the associated rapid acceleration of transmission associated with this variant.

Today’s positivity rate is 4.5%. One week ago, the test positivity rate was 1.9%.

Of the 16 new deaths reported today, two were between the ages of 50 and 64, eight were between the ages of 65-79 and three were over the age of 80 years old. Of the 16 newly reported deaths, eleven had underlying conditions. To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 27,488. Information on the two deaths reported by the City of Long Beach and the one death reported by the City of Pasadena is available at: LongBeach.gov and CityofPasadena.net

Public Health has identified a total 1,576,702 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County.

There are 748 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 9,854,776 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive.

Like this: Like Loading...