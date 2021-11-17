Mayfair High School Principal Fired

Mark Kailiponi

November 17, 2021

The principal of Lakewood’s Mayfair High School , Mark Kailiponi, has been fired for processing donations donated to the school by a former NBA player, and parents and students are up in arms and will fight to get him back.NBA player Josh Childress donated money to upgrade the school’s weight room.

However, the Bellflower Unified School District said they were not notified and wanted the money.

Kailiponi previously confirmed with the district he would be getting the money, but BUSD Director Tracy MCSparren reportedly turned around and demanded that the district get the money directly and they decide where to go next.

Childress subsequently sent the donations to the Mayfair High School Sports Booster Club.

“The district has repeatedly mismanaged funds, so I felt that it was better to donate directly to the school,” Childress said.

Students & parents at Mayfair believe the move is unfair, and that they will continue to fight to bring Kailiponi back.

Many said they would go to the BUSD board meeting this Thursday to protest.