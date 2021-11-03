Latino Health Access’ Drive-Thru Culinary Fundraiser

November 3, 2021

CELEBRATING THE POWER OF HOPE WILL FOCUS ON THE FINE CUISINES OF MEXICO AND LATIN AMERICA.

SANTA ANA, CA– Latino Health Access, one of Orange County’s preeminent Latino organizations advocating for improved access to quality healthcare for all will host its annual fundraiser, Celebrating the Power of Hope on November 13 between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm. This year’s event will take a unique approach in the form of a drive-through culinary experience focusing on the cuisines and music of Mexico and Latin America. The event is scheduled to take place at the Northgate Gonzalez Market corporate headquarters located at 1201 N. Magnolia Avenue, Anaheim, California 92801.

Restaurants providing food for the culinary tour include Norah Briceño of Mil Jugos Restaurant representing Venezuela; Verenice Cuéllar of El Pico de Gallo Grill, Northgate Gonzalez Markets representing Mexico and award-winning Chef: Leo Razo, Cambalache Argentine & Italian Cuisine/Villa Roma Restaurant representing Argentina. Dress code for the event is business casual or Latin America folk attire.

“We are excited at the opportunity to share the wonderful cuisines of Latin America and Mexico with our many supporters and corporate partners,” said Dr. America Bracho, Executive Director of Latino Health Access. “Event participants will be able to enjoy this unique drive-through culinary tour and experience while celebrating the critical and important work of Latino Health Access.

Major sponsors to date include: Eagle Community Credit Union, Northgate Gonzalez Markets; The Disneyland Resort; Joseph and Nana Boateng; Western Dental and Orthodontics; Union Bank, Providence St. Joseph Hospital, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian; Sisters of St. Joseph, UCI Program in Public Health; William “Bill” Crosby, National Core, Catalina Santamaria, Dr. Dorothy Siddall, and Dr. America Bracho and Felix Nuñez.

Tickets for the event are $200 per person, individuals seeking information on sponsorships and purchasing tickets can do so by calling Maria Cervantes at (714) 542-7792 ext. 1040 or via email at [email protected].