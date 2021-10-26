Artesia Offers Small Business Grants for Local Businesses

October 26, 2021

The City of Artesia is now accepting applications from eligible small businesses for its new Artesia Small Business Grant Program. The business must be within the City of Artesia and must have been in operation as of March 1, 2020.

This new program will provide grants of up to $10,000 to Artesia businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The Program will be limited to qualifying business owners that are for-profit businesses ordered to close by either the state or local government or had to lay off at least 1 full-time or part-time employee due to circumstances created by COVID-19.

Proof of loss of income must be provided from 2019 calendar year to October 2021.

In order to be eligible, business owners must prove their financial hardship due to COVID-19, be up to date with their business license, and meet certain other eligibility requirements. The business must not have active code violations; have a commercial storefront (no home base businesses can apply); be up to date on paying Measure V taxes and able to provide a copy of the property lease or show proof of property ownership.

Applications will be processed as quickly as possible on a first-come, first-serve basis. This new program is funded through the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus Response, rounds two and three with funding authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act) signed into law in March 2020.

Along with the application, the applicant will need to provide a valid business license and proof of a Valid Certificate of Occupancy at the time of applying. Only one application will be accepted per applicant regardless if owner has multiple business interests within the City. Participating businesses will be tracked over the course of a year to ensure retention was maintained as a result of receiving the grant. Businesses must provide receipts to show how the grant funds were used and have a commercial storefront.

Due to limited funding, the City can only accept the first 40 applications to the program.

For more information about the program and to apply, contact Clarissa Chavez at (562) 865-6262, extension 249, or email her at [email protected].