Jason Aldean is weighing in on California politics and the state’s governor’s announcement that the state will mandate COVID-19 vaccines in schools.
Last Friday (Oct. 1), Governor Gavin Newsom declared that California will add a COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccines required for students to attend public schools — the new mandate will be phased in as a vaccine becomes available for children.
“So let me get this straight! It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids,” he writes. “Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now?? You gotta be kidding me.”
The photo above is a screenshot of a SF Gate article, published on Friday afternoon. Aldean’s response came on Sunday (Oct. 3).
2 Responses to Jason Aldene Blasts Calif. School Mandate While His State is Top Five in Covid Cases