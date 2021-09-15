DoubleU Online Casino bonuses 2021

Welcome to DoubleU online casino, a home for virtual gaming and interaction between gamblers and live presenters. This casino features generous welcome bonuses and provides entertainment to players immediately.

Because of the virtual mode of gambling, this casino attracts a great number of players as it can be accessed via Facebook. This is done by the user logging into Facebook which will pull up his/her friends and thereby creating an avenue to play with each other without cashback DoubleU Casino overview.

Bonuses & Promotions

You don’t need to deposit some money into DoubleU casino to get started. The platform deals with virtual coins. These virtual coins become available upon registration with the casino.

The virtual coins serve as the welcome bonus for the user and the amount issued to the newcomer is a million coins. Furthermore, the virtual nature connotes that there are no bet limits plus the player won’t be afraid to lose the coins.

Nevertheless, if a player loses all the coins, then he can deposit some money into the casino, for example, $39 budgets up to 27 million coins. Apart from the welcome bonus, there is a bonus that is in a form of gifting for a friend or strangers, whereby friends can transfer some coins to other friends and so on.

Once in a while, a free spin bonus is granted to punters to help them advance to different levels provided they access a bonus on the reel with bonuses. This is only available to regular players and these levels introduce the VIP program.

This program is for regular players who constantly charge money into DoubleU casino as a result, these players will access the maximum number of bonuses and win huge jackpots.

Games Available at DoubleU casino

DoubleU casino deals mostly on slot games and therefore, do not look for a lot of software providers because they have an application team. The interface does not provide for easy access to new or popular games but a search pane is provided just for you to input a game of your choice or rather, scroll down. Apart from the slot games, there are poker games and video poker games.

Here are popular slot titles you’ll find at the casino:

Aqua Bonanza

Wild Honey Jackpots

Golden Gaggle

Dragon Draw

Carrot Frenzy

Dynamite Fortune

Bunch Boom Animals

Payment Methods

DoubleU Casino has created this virtual forum just for gaming and not as a means for customers to make money. Hence, you can only deposit money to purchase in-game coins through social media accounts like Facebook.

Customer Support & Security

Customers can obtain support via e-mail provided he/she is ready to wait for replies. Apart from that, one can gain support via Facebook or the developer’s contact on this social media platform.

In terms of security, DoubleU does not hold a license from any state because it doesn’t offer real money gaming. However, considering the need to protect the gamblers’ personal data, the platform adheres to the principles of eCOGRA.

Conclusion

DoubleU Casino ain’t like other online casinos because of its virtual nature. Players have to agree that there are no benefits in monetary value but a casino where one can try his/her luck and learn more about gambling. In addition, it is an avenue to play with friends without leaving the comfort of your home.

Comments

