EXCLUSIVE: COVID/Government Defiant Basilico’s Pasta e Vino Took a PPP Loan

Sign at the restaurant stating “proof of being unvaccinated required. We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity,” the signs read.

July 27, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS

Basilico’s Pasta e Vino owner in Huntington Beach, Tony Roman, does not like government intrusion.

At the height of COVID in March 2020, Basilico’s continued to welcome patrons without masks. When officials ordered the eatery to require face coverings, Roman declared his restaurant a mask-free zone and demanded that diners remove them before entering.

This week he took it a step further, putting up signs declaring, “Proof of being unvaccinated is required for entry.”

“We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity,” the signs read.

He has other signs: Declaring “wanted for treason,” featuring the Orange County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Basilico’s rejection of public health measures symbolizes his defiance in other areas of government.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is investigating Basilico’s, which could result in fines and/or revocation of its liquor license.

Cal/OSHA has hit Roman with over $152,000 in fines against the restaurant based on a series of violations, including failing to establish a COVID-19 prevention program for its employees.

Roman has appealed the citations, and made it clear that he won’t pay fines on social media.

But evidently, not all government is bad.

Basilico’s and Roman stuck his cooking glove out in 2020 and accepted nearly $58,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds.

Roman reported that his payroll was $277,000 and that he had sixteen employees, equating to $17,000 per employee, or a whopping $320 gross pay per week per employee living in So. Cal.

Roman recently told the LA Times in an email that he was fighting government policies he says are harmful.

An LA Times reporter said Basilico’s small patio and indoor dining space were empty around noon Wednesday.

Evidently, the sign is working.

“Why should this guy get a PPP loan if that is the way he feels about COVID,” said one observer, “I hope the SBA does not forgive his loan.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments