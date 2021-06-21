Norwalk-La Mirada School District Candidate Forum June 24

June 21, 2021

By Tammye McDuff

The first NLM USD candidate forum will be held Thursday June 24, 2021 at the La Mirada Activity Center, sponsored by La Mirada Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Kiwanis and Ebell service groups and Hews Media Group’s La Mirada Lamplighter Newspaper.

Candidates attending are: Narcis Brasov, Dr. Roberto “Rob” Cancio, Richard LeGaspi, Janet Martinez and Jesse Urquidi.

Each candidate will have the opportunity for an opening and closing statement. Questions will be received from the audience and filtered by volunteers and asked to each candidate in a round-robin fashion, with each candidate having the opportunity to respond. For those residents who do not wish to attend, the forum will have a live feed, which can be accessed in real time or watched at a later date. All city and state CoVID protocols will be followed.

Narcis Brasov has been a teacher for1 5 years, “I have taught Spanish and inspired students at Norwalk High School, now I teach at Trinity Law School. As a father, teacher and an attorney ethics and integrity are key in everything I do.” Brasov developed and taught the first Spanish for Native Speakers class at NHS. As an immigrant, he personally understands the daily struggles of first and second generation families. “I am committed to providing every child in our district an excellent education. I will advocate for teacher training and supplies to improve STEM education in K-8, so our students are adequately prepared for high school math, science, and AP courses.” He does not believe in ‘rubber stamping’ proposed curriculum, policies or budgets.

Dr. Roberto “Rob” Cancio was born and raised in the NLM community. He attended schools within the district and graduated Valedictorian from Southeast Academy High School. Cancio wants to see all students succeed in their education and careers. “I understand the importance of a quality education. After high school, I joined the Navy, and then graduated from U.C. Berkeley with a Bachelor’s Degree.” He has completed his Master’s and Doctorate Degrees at the University of Miami. As a veteran, Cancio believes in numerous career paths to success. As a veteran and professor, he would like to see each student prepared for success whether in college or professions of their choice.

Over the years Richard LeGaspi has served as a city social services commissioner, a coach in youth sports and a school board member. “If elected, I will use my experience to ensure students have a safe environment and an educational plan that prepares them for the future.”

LeGaspi and his wife have lived in the community for 35 years and raised two children, who attended local public schools. “Education has always been a priority in our family. As a business owner and local resident my concerns about higher taxes and fiscal responsibility are primary. I support working with parents in our district, spending wisely in order to create the most positive impact on our students. I will serve with integrity and commit to working hard to for our students success.”

Janet Martinez has not provided a candidate statement.

The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District, Board of Education provisionally appointed Jesse Urquidi, former Board Member and Associate Principal & Project Development Director at P2S, Inc., to the Board of Education on January 11, 2021. Urquidi was born in Norwalk, California and attended Nettie L. Waite Elementary and Middle School and graduated with honors from John Glenn High School in Norwalk. He has been in the engineering and construction field for twenty-seven years. His local community experience includes past president of the Norwalk Lions Club, member of the La Mirada Kiwanis Club and past president of the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce. He has also served as a public safety commission in both the cities of Norwalk and La Mirada. He resides in La Mirada with his wife and daughter Elise who is a District middle school student.

