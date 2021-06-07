Food Drive Held at Knabe Park

GOODWILL: With the help of the community, the L.A. Food Bank began passing out over 1,200 food kits at 9:00 a.m. this past Wednesday morning. Each family received up to 80 pounds of food.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank provided free food to 1,200 families and those in need at the Don Knabe Community Park Food Distribution Wed. June 2.

Each family received up to 80 pounds of food which included shelf stable items such as canned goods, cereal, rice, pasta, as well as fresh produce such as bananas, asparagus and bell peppers.

“We are happy to provided nutritious food and resources and on top of that we will also give hand outs where families can find long term food assistance if it is needed,” said LAFB Marketing Director Victoria Lasavath.

Before the pandemic the Food Bank was consistently helping an estimated 300,000 clients, currently they are assisting over 900,000 clients in one month at various distribution events.

Before the pandemic, an estimated 1 in 5 people in Los Angeles County lived with food insecurity, but after the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of people needing food assistance has increased markedly to 1 in 4.

The Food Bank has over 700 partner agencies with local companies that help with food distribution.

“While the economy is definitely beginning to open, and there are positive improvements, as far as food insecurities, we still see a high need,” said Lasavath.

