Santa Monica Expected to Hire Montebello City Manager Bobadilla

June 2, 2021

According to reports, Montebello City Manager Rene Bobadilla will be hired as Santa Monica’s new City Manager.

The Council will hold a special session Wednesday evening, when they expect to announce the hiring.

Back in 2018, Hews Media Group-Community News exclusively learned that then-Pico Rivera City Manager Bobadilla, who had his contract extended in 2017 on a 3-2 vote, was being forced to resign by three city councilmembers that include disgraced El Rancho Unified teacher Gregory Salcido.

The revelation came from high level sources inside City Hall as well as outside sources.

Just a few days later, then-Mayor pro tem Brent Tercero, along with former Councilmen David Armenia and Greg Salcido, forced Bobadilla to “resign” during a City Council.

They paid Bobadilla nearly $400,000.

Jus 15 months later he was hired to run Montebello in June 2019, he will now take the reigns in Santa Monica.

