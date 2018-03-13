BREAKING: Rogue Pico Rivera Mayor pro tem and Councilmen Force Resignation of City Manager Bobadilla Under Questionable Circumstances

Rene Bobadilla reportedly “resigned” tonight.

By Brian Hews

Fire or resign, an employee receives more when they resign…

Hews Media Group-Community News has been told that Mayor pro team Brent Tercero, along with Councilmen David Armenia and Greg Salcido, have forced City Manager Rene Bobadilla to “resign” during a City Council meeting tonight.

The decision to appoint a new City Manager was continued until a future meeting.

HMG-CN will update when available.

Comments

