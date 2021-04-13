Cerritos High Junior Shoots a Final Round 10-Under 62 to Win Tournament

Cerritos High’s Joshua Koo won the Toyota Tour Cup event in Palm Desert with a closing 10-under 62. (SCPGA)

BY BRIAN HEWS • April 13, 2021

Cerritos resident and Cerritos High junior Joshua Koo lit up the Toyota Tour Golf Cup at Palm Desert Resort and Country Club shooting a 10-under par 62 to win the tournament by six strokes at 13-under.

Koo made eight birdies, one eagle and no bogies, and sunk his longest putt of 38-feet.

This was not a walk in the park for Koo and others, the Palm Desert Resort course is over 6,500 yards and the tees were set up at maximum length, what is called “at the tips.”

Koo told the LA Times, “I hadn’t been hitting that well recently and was working on my putting,” he said Tuesday by phone while taking a break from online classes. “That day everything clicked. Shots would go within 15 feet and I’d make the putt. It was a really fun round. I was struggling with mostly putting. It was a relief my putting was so good that day.”

It looks like the family has an affinity for golfing, his sister Jasmine, a freshman, has won more golf tournaments than he has.

The Toyota Tour Cup is a collaboration between Toyota USA and the PGA Southern California Junior Tour. he SCPGA Junior Tour is a three-tiered program featuring the Toyota Tour Cup, the Players Tour and the Junior Development Tour.

The Junior Tour boasts countless alumni including Tiger Woods, Lizette Salas, Rickie Fowler, Danielle Kang, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, Patrick Cantlay, Angel Yin, Xander Schauffele, Haley Moore, and many more.

Membership for the Toyota Tour Cup is invitation only, which can be attained by Qualifying School, Players Tour Series Points or local qualifiers. All Toyota Tour Cup events are nationally ranked by Junior Golf Scoreboard, as well as recognized by AJGA Performance Based Entry stars.