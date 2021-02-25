Lakewood Deputy Killed in Motorcycle Accident This Morning Identified

Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Tom Albanese

FROM LAKEWOOD MAYOR TODD ROGERS • February 25, 2021

On behalf of the entire Lakewood City Council and the residents of Lakewood, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Tom Albanese, who died tragically this morning in a collision between his patrol motorcycle and a vehicle in the intersection of Paramount and Del Amo boulevards here in Lakewood.

Deputy Albanese was pursuing a third vehicle for a traffic violation when the collision occurred.

The residents of Lakewood are eternally grateful for the service that our Sheriff’s Department personnel provide us…and today’s traffic accident shows how on any day of the year that service can be risky and dangerous.

We are in solidarity with the men and women of the Sheriff’s Department who are mourning the loss of one of their colleagues…and we hope that you will join us in keeping the family of Deputy Tom Albanese in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.

Deputy Albanese was 41 years old with seven years of service with the Sheriff’s Department. He was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he served for 10 years, including four tours of duty in Iraq. He is survived by his wife and two sons, ages seven and 11.

