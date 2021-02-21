Pico Rivera Durfee Grade Separation Enters Second Year

Construction on the Durfee separation is going well.

BY BRIAN HEWS

Construction of an underpass and train bridge to replace a dangerous railroad crossing on Durfee Avenue in Pico Rivera is progressing nicely according to the project management agency Alameda Corridor East.

The project, located between Whittier and Beverly boulevards, started on Feb. 3, 2020 and will take 30 months to complete. The project is part of a nearly $2 billion Alameda Corridor-East program funded with a mix of local, state and federal money.

A study done by the city showed that over 13,000 vehicles crossed the tracks at Durfee each day with a daily average of 49 trains. When the gates come down, cars must wait between 2 to 8 minutes, according to the regional agency.

Four people have died in nine collisions that have occurred at the crossing since 1981, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Trains will no longer need to blow their horns in the city after the project is complete, according to the San Gabriel Valley agency.

Sixteen percent of the nation’s waterborne shipping containers travel through the Alameda Corridor-East on their way to or from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The twin ports handle 40 percent of the country’s shipping container imports, according to the agency.

Expected completion is May 2022.

