LA County Residents 65+ Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

If you are in this high-risk group, here is how you can get a shot:

Sign up at VaccinateLACounty.com.

Call (833) 540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m, 7 days a week.

Contact your healthcare provider and/or local pharmacy.

Continue to check back using these methods as more appointments open up.

Vaccinations are free and available to all, regardless of immigration status or insurance coverage. For those who have insurance, coverage information may be requested as part of the appointment scheduling process.

