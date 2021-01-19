Socialize

Jan. 19, 2021 COVID: 186 New Deaths, 7,902 New Cases in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Large-Scale Vaccination Sites Open; Vaccine Eligibility Opens to County Residents Aged 65 Years and Older

 

Public Health continues ramping up capacity to complete vaccinations for eligible priority groups identified by the CDC with more specific guidance provided by the State. This includes the launch of five new large-scale vaccination sites that began operation today and adding several more pharmacies and health care clinics. Vaccinations are currently available by appointment for those in phase 1A and county residents aged 65 years and older.

 

The vaccine supply is still extremely limited, and Public Health urges patience as we work urgently with our federal and state partners to expand capacity and supply in the weeks ahead.

 

The five sites, which were chosen for their regional accessibility and their ability to handle large capacities of people, are:

  • Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768
  • The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305
  • California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA 91330
  • A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey, CA 90242
  • Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.