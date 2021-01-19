Cerritos Councilman Yokoyama Spurs COVID Site at Cerritos College

Staff Report • January 19, 2021

Cerritos City Councilman Frank Yokoyama reached out to Los Cerritos News yesterday confirming that five large scale vaccination sites will begin operating across Los Angeles County today, “The closest one to Cerritos will be in Downey. I sent a letter to LA County DPH supporting a vaccination site at Cerritos College. I have been working with the college since last week, Cerritos College officials are working to get a LA County coronavirus vaccination site.”

Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair signed an executive order on Monday, January 18, making CoVID-19 vaccinations available to residents 65 years of age and older, despite health officials desire to finish inoculating medical workers due to an alleged limited supply. Appointments will begin Thursday, January 21.

In a stark contrast to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer statement that the county would not offer vaccines to older residents before frontline workers, in a statement issued to ABC7 Solis stated “If we are to ever get out of this dark winter, it is critical that we make headway vaccinating people 65 years of age and older as soon as possible – in line with Governor Gavin Newsom’s recommendations.”

