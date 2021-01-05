Socialize

Jan. 5, 2020 COVID Report: 224 New Deaths, 13,512 New Cases L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has tragically reported more than 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. To date, Public Health identified 840,611 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 11,071 deaths. 

 

Today, Public Health confirmed 224 new deaths and 13,512 new cases of COVID-19.   L.A. County has experienced more than 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths in less than a week when on December 30, Public Health reported 10,056 deaths.

 

There are 7,898 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 21% of these people are in the ICU.  This is a new high and an increase of more than 200 patients reported yesterday.  

 

Healthcare workers and hospitals continue to be taxed and overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.  The devastating impact of the pandemic is disrupting emergency medical care due to the sheer volume of COVID-19 patients and staffing limitations. These challenges will get worse if we don’t slow COVID-19 spread.

 

Of the 224 new deaths reported today, one death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

