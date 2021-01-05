Dr. Ramin Davidoff is New Executive Medical Director & Chairman of the Board for Southern California Permanente Medical Group

PASADENA, Calif. — Jan. 5, 2021 — Dr. Ramin Davidoff is the new executive medical director and chairman of the board for the Southern California Permanente Medical Group (SCPMG), replacing Dr. Edward Ellison who retired Dec. 31, 2020.

SCPMG is one of the largest self-governing medical groups in the country, consisting of more than 8,500 physicians caring for approximately 4.7 million Kaiser Permanente members in 221 medical offices and 15 hospitals across Southern California, including Downey Medical Center.

“I am honored to lead what I consider to be the finest medical group in America,” Dr. Davidoff said. “I look forward to working with SCPMG physicians, nurses and staff to strengthen Kaiser Permanente’s position as the health care leader in Southern California, and to provide the highest quality medical care to our members.”

Dr. Davidoff, who spent the past 9 months preparing for his new position, including playing an important role in guiding the organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, serves as co-chief executive officer of The Permanente Federation. This is a consortium of all the Permanente Medical Groups in the nation that supports the work of nearly 23,000 physicians in Kaiser Permanente’s eight regions across the country. In this role,

Dr. Davidoff and Co-CEO Dr. Richard Isaacs, executive medical director of The Permanente Medical Group, provide leadership and strategic direction to all Permanente Medical Groups in America, as well as to Kaiser Permanente nationally.

Additionally, Dr. Davidoff is the chairman of the board and CEO of The Southeastern Permanente Medical Group in Georgia, and is a board member of the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in Pasadena. He is also chairman and CEO of the Hawaii Permanente Medical Group.

Prior to these roles, Dr. Davidoff served as an assistant area medical director for SCPMG’s Baldwin Park Service Area since 2008, caring for nearly 300,000 members.

After completing his undergraduate degree at the University of California, Irvine, Dr. Davidoff, who joined SCMPG in 1992 as an intern in general surgery at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, continued at UCI to receive his medical degree. He completed his residency training in urology at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, and began his practice at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center in 1998.

In his spare time, Dr. Davidoff, who is board-certified in urology, enjoys spending time with his family, including traveling and playing basketball with his three sons. He is also an avid reader, and favors a vegetarian diet.

