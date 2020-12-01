Outgoing La Palma Council Members to be Recognized; Swear In New Members

LA PALMA, Calif. – The La Palma City Council’s annual reorganization meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2020. At this meeting, the City Council will recognize two outgoing Council Members, swear in three Council Members, and select a new mayor and mayor pro tem for the upcoming year.

Outgoing Mayor Peter Kim and Council Member Gerard Goedhart will be recognized for their eight years of service to the La Palma community. Mayor Kim was first elected to the La Palma City Council in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 while serving as Mayor in 2015 and 2020. Council Member Goedhart was also elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 while serving as Mayor in 2016 and 2018.

Also at the December 8 meeting, the City Council will certify the November 2020 election results and swear in re-elected Council Member Marshall Goodman as well as Council Members-elect Debbie Baker and Mark Waldman. Afterward, the City Council will select a new mayor and mayor pro tem for 2021.

The public is invited to the virtual meeting, which starts at 7:00 p.m. Meeting information can be found on the meeting agenda by visiting the City’s website.

