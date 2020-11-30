Press Conference: Mayors, City Managers, and Cardrooms Urge Supervisors to Retain Outdoor Facilities

Gardens Casino table with protective shields.
November 30, 2020
Outdoor Gaming Adheres to Strict Protocols Including Plexiglass Between Players, No Food or Drink & Allows Work for Employees & Revenue for Cities
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Cities of Commerce, Bell Gardens, and Hawaiian Gardens will come together for a press conference today at 11 a.m. to call for Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to continue to allow for outdoor gaming for local cardrooms that they rely on for thousands of local jobs and millions in tax revenue. These cities depend on cardrooms as the largest employer in their cities and for tax revenue that accounts for up to 75% of their annual operating budgets.
Cardrooms are currently operating outdoors in a controlled environment and are one of the only industries with multiple sets of COVID-19 regulations in place. Protocols in place at cardrooms are stricter than most businesses including:
WHO: City of Commerce Mayor Ivan Altamirano
City of Commerce City Manager Edgar Cisneros
Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Jesse Alvarado
Hawaiian Gardens City Manager Ernie Hernandez
Bell Gardens Mayor Alejandra Cortez
Bell Gardens City Manager Michael B. O’Kelly
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
11AM
WHERE: Commerce Casino (outside at the tented area)
6131 Telegraph Road
Commerce, CA 90040
MEDIA TOURS: Following the press conference, media is invited to tour the outdoor casino to observe the strict health and safety protocols in place.
MEDIA RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP to [email protected]
**Strict health and safety protocols will be enforced, including social distancing and masks required at all times.
Scott Collins
November 30, 2020 at 4:29 pm
The sad part is that the Tribal Casinos are calling themselves “Essential Businesses” and therefore staying open while the above cities are suffering because they do not have Sovereign Nation standing to fall back on.
Scott Collins
November 30, 2020 at 4:33 pm
It is amazing that the State of California stands by and lets cities suffer economically which Tribal Casinos hide behind their Sovereign Nation status and clam that there casinos are Essential Businesses. Cities and employees are hurting economically. What is fair for one is fair for all.