UPS Drivers Will Don Gold Bowties to Deliver Holiday Wishes Early

Noah and Treandos Thornton were just 5 and 2 years old when they launched their bowtie business, T&N Bowties and Apparel, in 2017.

STAFF REPORT • NOVEMBER 17, 2020

UPS drivers across the country are donning gold bowties this Friday, Nov. 20 in support of two young entrepreneurial brothers fighting food insecurity this holiday season. Noah and Treandos Thornton were just 5 and 2 years old when they launched their bowtie business, T&N Bowties and Apparel, in 2017. They’ve recruited 16 businesses to support their annual drive and donated over 2,500 food items and toys to Atlanta-area United Food Force since starting their business.

This year, UPS is stepping in to help deliver their wish to make this year’s drive the most impactful yet by surprising the boys with a UPS package truck full of donations and celebrating their efforts by wearing their bowties. This support for Noah and Treandos is part of UPS’s “Wishes Delivered”, an annual goodwill initiative where UPS grants a few very special wishes to people in communities it serves.

