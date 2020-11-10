Pioneer High School Hosts Thanksgiving Meal Drive-thru Donation in Whittier

WHAT: Whittier-area families in need will receive Thanksgiving dinner fixings and a $25 gift card to help purchase a turkey during a drive-through donation coordinated by local nonprofit Helping Homeless Vets – LA. The nonprofit hopes to supply up to 100 families with Thanksgiving meals. The donation event will continue while supplies last.

COVID-19 safety and social distancing protocols will be observed during the donation.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 15

9 a.m. until supplies last

WHERE: Pioneer High School student parking lot 10800 Benavon Street, Whittier

Helping Homeless Vets – LA (HHV-LA) is a Pico Rivera-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit administered by Pioneer High School Custodial Operations Supervisor John Lopez and his wife, HHV-LA president and founder Cynthia Perry-Lopez. Together they have worked to bring aide and awareness to the growing population of homeless veterans in the Los Angeles area and across the nation. Several Pioneer High custodial workers will help staff the donation event.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments