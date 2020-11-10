CAP Action Memo: The Growing List of Republicans Who Acknowledge Biden Won

President-elect Joe Biden secured at least 65 more electoral votes and over 4.3 million more total votes — a margin that’s larger than the population of 27 states — than President Trump in a presidential election that was not close. While President Trump is delaying the inevitable, lobbing lawsuit after lawsuit at the wall — none of which have succeeded — with the unrealistic hope that it will be the fairy dust to overturn the will of the people, an increasing number of conservatives are acknowledging his defeat.

Below is a running list of Republicans in Congress, conservative commentators, and former GOP elected officials, and notable world leaders who have embraced reality:

SENATE

“I am not aware of any significant level of fraud that’s going on. Nobody has brought anything to my attention that causes me to say there is.”

“First, I would offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden on his apparent victory — he loves this country, and I wish him every success. Presidential transitions are important, and the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect should be given every opportunity to ensure that they are ready to govern on January 20th.”

“ I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and will be ready to work with their administration when it takes office. While we may not always agree, I will work with them to do what is right for Alaska — just as I will continue to emphasize collaboration and bipartisanship with my colleagues in a narrowly divided Senate.”

: “ Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.”

“Melissa and I congratulate the next president, Joe Biden, and the next vice president, Kamala Harris. Today in our house we pray for both President Trump and President-Elect Biden, that both would be wise in the execution of their respective duties during this important time in our nation.”

HOUSE

“Christine and I extend congratulations and well wishes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We should all work to together in the spirit of helping America as those in ‘loyal opposition’… not hate. And a special congratulations to Kamala Harris as the first woman VP.”

“the handwriting is on the wall that Joe Biden has been elected as the next President,” adding that while Trump has “the right to challenge the results” he will “implore the President to take the high road once appeals are exhausted.”

“Congratulations to Pres-elect Biden on a successful campaign. All Americans need to come together to support Pres-elect Biden. Our nation will only be successful if the new admin is. We must work together to enact bipartisan legislation & solve the problems our country faces. that is how our system of government works. We have more that unite us than divide us, and now that the heat of battle has drawn to a close we must come together for the betterment of all our citizens.

“To ensure the integrity of our electoral process, we must continue to transparently count and certify all of the American people’s votes to its complete conclusion. However, out of respect and in deference to the moment, I extend my congratulations to President-elect Biden. We are ready to come together, work as one and help all Americans through the difficult times ahead. This will require all of us to be one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

“A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon. Every American should have his or her vote counted.”

“Our nation demands that its political leaders accept both wins and losses with grace and maturity. Let the voters decide.”

“It’s time to put the election behind us…I wish the President-elect well in what will no doubt be the most challenging chapter of his political career.”

“The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that.”

“ We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions, and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling. I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that.”

FORMER OR CURRENT TRUMP AIDES/ALLIES

“[Those were] some of the most irresponsible comments that a President of the United States has ever made,” referring to Trump’s press conference. “It’s a disgrace.”

“If you’re gonna say those things from behind the podium at the White House — it’s his right to do it, it’s his right to pursue legal action — but show us the evidence,” the Republican presidential adviser said on an ABC News roundtable Thursday night — after Trump claimed at an earlier press conference that he had “so much proof’’ of ballot fraud favoring Democratic foe Joe Biden.“We’ve heard nothing today about any evidence,’’ Christie said. “I want to know what backs up what [Trump] said.’”

“Look, I guess this is what it comes down to on allegations of fraud, which is that, sooner or later, you’re going to have to put up or shut up.”

“This is the greatest democracy in the world, and we abide by the rule of law, and so will this president…I think there will be a peaceful transfer of power.”

GOVERNORS

“I want to congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris. I also want to recognize this historic moment as we see the first ever woman, and the first ever person of color, reach the U.S. vice presidency. It is my greatest hope they will be successful in uniting our country and leading us forward through these difficult times.”

“[E]lections are the foundation of our country…[we] must be patient while every legal vote is counted, accept the results and move forward together.”

“America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before. No election or person is more important than our Democracy”

“Every vote has to be counted. We as a country accept election results. We believe in counting all the votes.”

OTHER NOTABLE REPUBLICANS

Former President George W Bush: “I just talked to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden. I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night. I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency. Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country. The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

Former Tennessee Senator Bob Corker: “I congratulate President-elect Biden and wish him well as he organizes to lead our country. After 2016 and 2020, surely our country can improve our election system where results are beyond question — and beyond demagoguery from either side of the aisle.”

Former Governor of Florida Jeb Bush: “Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.”

Former Vice President Dan Quayle: “Unfortunately, we were the last incumbent president to lose, and it’s not easy,” he said. “But we’ve had enough time to look at what’s going on, there have been a lot of allegations they continue to investigate, but from my viewpoint I don’t think there’s any systemic fraud.” He added: “It’s time to move on, and therefore I hope that there’s some sort of announcement from the White House sooner rather than later.”

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove: “…[S]tealing hundreds of thousands of votes would require a conspiracy on the scale of a James Bond movie. That isn’t going to happen.”

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA): “For the President to go out there and claim [fraud] without any evidence of that is dangerous …no Republican elected official will stand behind that statement”

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA): “President’s Trump’s White House statement [Wednesday] about voter fraud in PA was simply reprehensible. Truth is he suppressed his own vote by discouraging mail in voting. Self inflicted damage and political malpractice.”

Conservative Media Personality Ben Shapiro: “No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has,” following Trump’s press conference.

Grover Norquist: “The strength of the Republican Party at the congressional level is the under-appreciated reveal of this election. Biden Winning the presidency will be seen as a Pyrrhic victory.”

Rush Limbaugh: “The guy that won that did not have any kind of massive pro-support. He was just the vessel. He was just the recipient whatever anti-Trump sentiment there was. He can tell himself all along he’s been elected president, because he has, but…there should have been away to counter that as part of the campaign. But you’ll notice that the Republicans and the Democrats never once tried to properly categorized the Biden support but it’s a moot point now.”

Limbaugh walked back comments referring to Biden as the winner.

Frank Luntz: “Elections are decided by votes, not boats.”

Hugh Hewitt: “A week later as Tuesday AM dawns “A week later as Tuesday AM dawns @POTUS trails @POTUS -elect by 12,337 in GA; 14,746 in Arizona; 36,186 in Nevada, and 45,296 in PA. @realDonaldTrump lawyers have presented some evidence of hundreds of questionable votes but not remotely enough to win 1 much less 3 of these states.”

Erick Erickson: “If you really believe election machines were hacked with something called Hammer and Scorecard and that’s how Biden win (sic), please unfollow me. I have enough dumbasses following me already.”