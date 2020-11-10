Adopt a Family Affected by Childhood Cancer for the Holidays

This holiday season, give the gift of hope to families of the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute by participating in “Adopt a Family.” The Adopt a Family program encourages the community to adopt families by donating gift cards and/or giving monetary donations to families faced with childhood cancer or serious blood disorders. Donations can be made from Friday, Nov. 20 to Friday, Dec. 11. For more information, contact the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at (562) 933-8600.

Donation Drop Off Location:

Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute

701 E. 28th St., Suite 202,

Long Beach, CA 90806

