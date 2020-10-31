Oct, 19-25, 2020 Cerritos and La Mirada Crime Summaries

Cerritos

Aggravated Assault

10/19 3:55 p.m., 13200 blk. Moore St. Security guard asked employee to empty his pockets before he passed through the metal detector, the suspect took some items out of his pockets and put them on the counter, walking through metal detector. The alarm was activated and the suspect pulled out a knife and held the knife near the security guard’s stomach, putting the knife back in his pocket and walking away.

Residential Burglary

10/25, 10:45 a.m., 12600 blk. Artesia Blvd., Apts., front door was open, nothing stolen.

Burglary

10/23, 5:17 a.m., 18100 blk. Dumont Ave., Valley Christian Middle School, rear gate lock/chain cut, no report of stolen items.

10/25, 10:45 p.m., 17100 blk. Norwalk Bl.,at a business, used bolt cutters to cutlockbox on front door, bicycle, trunk stolen.

10/24, 2:28 p.m., 16200 blk. Piuma Ave at a business, gate cut, stole electric pushsweeper, aluminum awnings, and a crank lift.

10/20, 9:00 a.m., 17900 blk. Crusader Ave., storage facility, stole tools and clothing.

Grand Theft Auto

10/20, 8:00 a.m., 12900 blk. 166th St., Ford truck stolen and recovered.

10/21, 6:00 p.m., 239 Los Cerritos Ctr. BMW stolen, not recovered.

10/21, 9:00 a.m., 16400 blk. Betty Pl. Ford truck stolen, was recovered.

Vehicle Burglary

10/23, 2:00 a.m., 13000 blk. 166th St., at a business, Nissan, window shattered, dental tools stolen.

10/24, 10:30 p.m., 12600 blk. Artesia Bl., Apts., Toyota rear window smashed, notebook taken.

La Mirada

Notable Arrests

Fifteen suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.

Robbery

A victim’s car was stolen and recovered on the 14000 block of Valley View Ave. A suspect used force to steal a vehicle, but was quickly restrained by witnesses and detained until deputies arrived.

Grand Theft

A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 14400 block of Ermita Ave.

Funds were reported electronical stolen on the 14800 block of Figueras Rd.

Grand Theft Auto

A truck was reported stolen on the16300 block of Phoebe Ave.

A stolen trailer was recovered on the 14700 block of Artesia Blvd.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments