Cerritos Electric Utility Will Expand Service to Residential Customers

STAFF REPORT

The City Council has approved expanding the existing level of service provided by the Cerritos Electric Utility (CEU) to include residential customers.

This will provide Cerritos residents with an opportunity to lower their current electricity costs.

The CEU will begin providing power to residential customers in 2021, offering a 5 percent discount on generation charges.

The CEU has limited generation capacity, so not all Cerritos households can be served.

The criteria for selecting residential customers for possible CEU service, in order of priority, include:

Serve qualifying low-income senior residents and low-income disabled residents.

Serve qualifying low-income residents and disabled residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Serve residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information about qualifying criteria for low-income and senior residents and how to sign-up with CEU to receive electricity is forthcoming.

The CEU, which commenced retail operations in Cerritos in 2005, currently serves approximately 300 customer accounts and provides about 66 million kilowatt-hours of energy every year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments