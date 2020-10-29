Socialize

Amazon Buys Register Printing Plant for $63 million

The warehouse near the 5 Freeway will get torn down and a new Amazon “last mile” distribution center will be built.

  1. Amazon Reply

    October 30, 2020 at 7:48 am

    Great central location for work force, plus housing, but housing is not cheap in this area. Great freeway hub, and close to airport.

