Amazon Buys Register Printing Plant for $63 million

The warehouse near the 5 Freeway will get torn down and a new Amazon “last mile” distribution center will be built.
comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
Amazon Reply
October 30, 2020 at 7:48 am
Great central location for work force, plus housing, but housing is not cheap in this area. Great freeway hub, and close to airport.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2020, ↑ Cerritos Community News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
Amazon
October 30, 2020 at 7:48 am
Great central location for work force, plus housing, but housing is not cheap in this area. Great freeway hub, and close to airport.