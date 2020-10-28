MLB Investigating Justin Turner Celebration on Field After Positive COVID Test

Turner on the field after he tested positive for COVID.

(KTLA) MLB officials announced an investigation Wednesday after Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner went into the field to celebrate the team’s World Series win despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

Turner was removed from the field during the eighth inning.

“When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply,” the league said in a statement.

“…Following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others,” it said. “While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.”

Turner tested positive and was pulled from the team’s World Series-clinching 3-1 win in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the positive test after the game, telling Fox: “It’s a bittersweet night for us.”

