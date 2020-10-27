Knott’s Berry Farm’s Taste of Merry Farm Outdoor Food Starts Nov. 20

Knott’s Berry Farm is excited to announce a new seasonal food and retail event, Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm . While the theme park remains closed, Christmas spirit still shines bright this year with holiday charm brimming out of every corner of the park. With over 60 unique food and drink items offered on the tasting card, guests can choose from popular flavors of the season like turkey tater tots and pulled pork mac and cheese. Plus, take care of your holiday shopping at our one-of-a-kind stores filled with exclusive Knott’s specialty items or discover rare, handmade, and personalized gifts from over 23 artisan local crafters.

The only way to experience the limited time Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm is with a tasting card purchased in advance at knotts.com (one tasting card per person is required for event entry). The event will run select days November 20 – January 3. Adult tasting cards (ages 12+) are $40 (plus tax)* and include five tastings. Junior tasting cards (ages 3-11) include three tastings for $20 (plus tax)*. Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at knotts.com prior to the date of visit. Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm tasting cards are limited each day and may sell out.

