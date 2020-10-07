41-Year-Old Jennifer Fedler Missing From Cerritos

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Loved ones of a Cerritos woman are asking residents to be on the lookout for 41-year-old Jennifer Marie Fedler, who was last seen in July.

Fedler is described as a White woman, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, with a “Jenny” tattoo on her left arm and a Playboy logo on her right pelvic area.

She was last seen on July 18, 2020, near 10800 block of College Place in Cerritos.

Fedler suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS (8477).

