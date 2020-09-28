NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH: Cerritos Seeing Uptick in Prowlers Due to Coronavirus

BY BRIAN HEWS • September 28, 2020

HMG-CN received a letter from a concerned citizen in Cerritos on the border of La Palma, an area known as #37 for neighborhood watch:

I hope you are all doing well. I just wanted to take this opportunity to remind you to keep vigilant.

Unfortunately, due to our current economic climate, we continue to have people come into our neighborhood in the late night and early morning checking mailboxes, porch areas for shoes, packages, fruit from trees, recyclables, and any items that can be reused or sold.

People walk, ride their bikes, and drive in their cars late at night with flashlights and pull on car handles to see if they are unlocked. I know this because I see it on my flood light Ring camera from my driveway.

I have called the Sheriff’s but by the time they come, the people are gone. Don’t leave loose change, cell phones, cell phone charging cords, cell phone chargers, backpacks, and purses in your vehicles. If you have packages delivered, please track them and bring them in ASAP or ask a neighbor to pick it up for you. Do not leave them sitting on your porch all day. This could be a sign to potential burglars that you are not home.

