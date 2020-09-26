Car Plows Through Crowd at Black Lives Matter Protest in Yorba Linda

BY BRIAN HEWS • September 26, 2020

A Black Lives Matter protest in Yorba Linda against police brutality and systemic racism was met with a Trump flag toting counter-protesters of course turning violent when a car drove through the crowd today.

The march was going along Imperial Highway with the Trump supporter on the other side.

Wanting violence the Trump supporters crossed the six-lane highway and confronted the group as they shouted, “Black Lives Matter” and “U.S.A.”

That’s when a white sedan came tearing through the crowd. One man was hurt while others chased the car, which was forced to stop after getting surrounded by police.

The crowd then dispersed after police declared an unlawful assembly.

