Car Chase Going Through Cerritos

Chase is going up west on Artesia just passed Bloomfield 4:34 PM.

Left west on Excelsior 4:37

Now on Clarkdale 4:38

North on Pioneer 4:39 going 60+

Now westbound on Foster 4:40.

Stopped now out of car in Norwalk.

Standoff, CHP guns are out, man is just standing there.

Taken into custody.

Chase apparently started in Riverside around three after the man had an argument with his girlfriend.

