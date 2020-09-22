ABCUSD To Hold Free Flu Shot Clinics

September 21, 2020 – The ABC Unified School District Health Services Department is partnering with healthcare agencies and local colleges to bring free flu shots to the community. Anyone age nine and up who is healthy enough to receive a flu shot may get one. The clinics will be at the following dates:

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Artesia High School

12108 E. Del Amo Blvd., Lakewood, CA

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Burbank Elementary School

17711 Roseton Ave., Artesia, CA

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hawaiian Elementary School

12350 E. 226th St., Hawaiian Gardens, CA

Hoag Presbyterian Hospital, Health Ministries Department, has donated the vaccines. Nursing students from Biola University and Azusa Pacific University will be assisting at the clinics.

“I expect this to be a difficult flu season, and we need to make sure we are doing all we can to keep our communities well,” said Patty Dupont-Tyler, Head of Health Services at ABCUSD. “We are grateful to Hoag Hospital for donating the flu vaccine and to the universities assisting us at the clinics.”

Appointments are not necessary for a flu shot. Those coming to the flu clinic need to adhere to public health guidance, like wearing a mask and social distancing. Parents/Guardians must accompany children under 18 years old. Call (562) 926-5566, extensions 21155 or 21129 for more information.

About the ABC Unified School District

In 1965 the Artesia, Bloomfield, and Carmenita School Districts unified and became the ABC Unified School District. Today, the District serves over 30,000 Pre-K to 12th Grade and adult education students through its 30 campuses. The District is home to some of the most awarded and recognized schools in California. It serves the cities of Artesia, most of Cerritos, Hawaiian Gardens, as well as portions of Lakewood, Long Beach, and Norwalk.

